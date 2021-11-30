Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $320.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $308.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.41 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

