Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Ferrari by 166.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 19.9% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter valued at $124,000. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RACE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.82.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $265.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $183.82 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.74. The stock has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

