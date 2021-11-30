Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $935,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 53.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,273 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

ITA stock opened at $100.01 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.03.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

