Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,111 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,874,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after acquiring an additional 175,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,446,000.

Shares of SPLV opened at $64.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.64. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $53.62 and a one year high of $65.00.

