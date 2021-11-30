Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.42.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DUK opened at $100.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.17.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.