NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys 15,188 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Blackstone Inc lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 16.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,626,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391,372 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 39.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,986,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $488,840,000 after acquiring an additional 12,906,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133,586 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 190.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,324,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,052.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,958,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NYSE ET opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.89%.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $403,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $228,585.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

