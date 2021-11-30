Bitrue Coin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.86 Million (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 30th. One Bitrue Coin coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitrue Coin has a total market cap of $42.74 million and $8.86 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitrue Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00043595 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008279 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.46 or 0.00235621 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00088965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Coin Profile

Bitrue Coin (BTR) is a coin. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 801,307,097 coins and its circulating supply is 131,421,228 coins. Bitrue Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrue . Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @BitrueOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitrue Coin’s official website is www.bitrue.com . The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The architecture of Bither is designed to minimize the computational resources required for safeguarding the network, by doing so, a portion of the computing power, by the miners’ choice and in a democratic way can be driven towards scientific projects that are in need of computing power to process big data. Bither works with “Proof of Work” (PoW), as its consensus algorithm, though with a different architecture and distinct functions compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other similar networks. Bither’s innovation is in its calculation of network hash rate and automatic separation of computing power by using trusted master nodes. Through a hybrid method, these masternodes are defined and implemented in high numbers. Moreover, each master node's information is compared to other master nodes and there is automatic and precise supervision over the accuracy of the computations and their orders. “

Buying and Selling Bitrue Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitrue Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitrue Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitrue Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitrue Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.