Gradient Investments LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock opened at $466.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.38. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.