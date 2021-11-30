Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 19,708 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 19,708.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,708 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,962 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Okta by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,963,000 after buying an additional 3,076,901 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Okta by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,420,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,284,000 after purchasing an additional 126,597 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 122.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,745,000 after purchasing an additional 990,869 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,662,000 after purchasing an additional 87,755 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. Summit Insights boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Okta to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.58.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 18,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $4,781,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,804 shares of company stock worth $29,741,398. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $223.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.84 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.39 and its 200 day moving average is $243.46. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.08 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

