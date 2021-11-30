Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.74. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hostess Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Hostess Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hostess Brands by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 139,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hostess Brands by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 610,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after purchasing an additional 48,967 shares in the last quarter.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

