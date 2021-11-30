First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $416,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after buying an additional 1,822,190 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $811,291,000 after buying an additional 1,324,776 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 85.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,250,000 after buying an additional 1,245,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 361.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $177,613,000 after buying an additional 1,244,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $110.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.46. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $129.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

