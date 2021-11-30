Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $6.55 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global stock opened at $464.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $476.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $449.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

