Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 405 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,166,888,000 after buying an additional 483,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,553,435,000 after buying an additional 217,552 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,146,330,000 after buying an additional 399,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $169.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.96 and its 200 day moving average is $156.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.