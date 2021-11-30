City Holding Co. Has $102,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 66.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total value of $1,633,566.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 672,851 shares of company stock valued at $188,622,336. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.44.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $296.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $290.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.10, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $289.95 and a 200-day moving average of $261.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

