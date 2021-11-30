Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,250 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TPX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.78. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

