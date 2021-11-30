First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 6.7% over the last three years.
NYSE FAM opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.89.
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
