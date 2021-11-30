First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 6.7% over the last three years.

NYSE FAM opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

