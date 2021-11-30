Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

Patterson-UTI Energy has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Patterson-UTI Energy has a payout ratio of -9.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to earn ($0.78) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -10.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 427,789 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.39.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

