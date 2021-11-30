Short Interest in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Declines By 75.1%

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 75.1% from the October 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNFinance in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CNFinance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Greenridge Global raised their price objective on CNFinance from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised CNFinance from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

CNF stock opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. CNFinance has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 543.88, a quick ratio of 543.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $322.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.00.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22. CNFinance had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNFinance will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

