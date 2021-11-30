Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Holdings Raised by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 454.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,485 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 853.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,498,000 after purchasing an additional 556,331 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Snap by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Snap by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 28,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Snap by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 122,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.37 and its 200-day moving average is $66.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a PE ratio of -116.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.26 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $656,337.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $1,949,846.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,838,407 shares of company stock worth $113,473,512 over the last three months.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.12.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

