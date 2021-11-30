Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 29.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,567 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLPI. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.59.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLPI has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

