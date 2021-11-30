Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,353 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Veracyte by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,606,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $872,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -36.68 and a beta of 0.78. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.78.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VCYT shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total transaction of $145,106,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $95,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,431 shares of company stock valued at $145,965,291. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

