Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $368.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.93.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.13, for a total transaction of $3,931,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,619,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,712,168.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $708,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 421,250 shares of company stock valued at $144,767,225 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.