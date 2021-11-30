Axiom Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Axiom Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,040 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 2.1% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Amundi purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Facebook by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 621.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $555,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Facebook by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $338.03 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $940.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $335.17 and a 200-day moving average of $345.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on Facebook in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.94, for a total value of $29,060,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,809,263 shares of company stock worth $628,876,536. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

