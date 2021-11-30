Delphax Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLPX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Delphax Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLPX) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DLPX opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07. Delphax Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.36.

About Delphax Technologies

Delphax Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and delivery of advanced digital print production systems. Its products include cut sheet printer, continuous roll-fed, printer on press, and finishing and test equipment. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

