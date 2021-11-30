Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Update

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 77.0% from the October 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPZ. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,699,000 after buying an additional 189,039 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 82.8% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 11,506 shares during the last quarter.

CPZ opened at 19.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 20.51 and a 200-day moving average price of 20.46. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 17.00 and a twelve month high of 21.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

