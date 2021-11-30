CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Short Interest Update

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CDTI opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48. CDTi Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.90.
About CDTi Advanced Materials
