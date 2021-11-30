BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Up 196.1% in November

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, an increase of 196.1% from the October 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BYDDY opened at $78.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.38. BYD has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BYD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

