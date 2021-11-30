BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Up 196.1% in November

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2021

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, an increase of 196.1% from the October 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BYDDY opened at $78.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.38. BYD has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BYD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About BYD

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.