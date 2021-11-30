Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Up 88.3% in November

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 88.3% from the October 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CJPRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Central Japan Railway in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Central Japan Railway stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.90. Central Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Central Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 15.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Japan Railway will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

