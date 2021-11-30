Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Stock Rating Upgraded by HC Wainwright

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) was upgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 81.52% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $13.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.

