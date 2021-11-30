Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.14.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,140 shares of company stock worth $403,728. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.42.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

