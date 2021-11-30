Full House Resorts’ (FLL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Full House Resorts from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.50.

FLL stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Full House Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.24 million for the quarter. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 2,012.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,641,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,318,000 after buying an additional 1,563,926 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,607,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Full House Resorts by 2,035.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 568,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,494,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Full House Resorts by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 305,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

