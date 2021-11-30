Pickle Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $17.22 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One Pickle Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $9.40 or 0.00016147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pickle Finance has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $17.22 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00044315 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008246 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.75 or 0.00236590 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00088606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,837,326 coins and its circulating supply is 1,831,976 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

