STORE Capital Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of STORE Capital in a report released on Sunday, November 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.87. KeyCorp also issued estimates for STORE Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

STOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 1.21. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,096,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,190,000 after purchasing an additional 26,339 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 50,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

