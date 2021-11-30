BIDR Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.70 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.70 million and approximately $28.12 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BIDR has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One BIDR coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00063724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00071369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00093694 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,592.80 or 0.07888423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,048.67 or 0.99702213 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

