GCN Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GCN Coin has a market cap of $80,975.68 and approximately $6.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $214.26 or 0.00368005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

