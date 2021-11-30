Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,320 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 386.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.51. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $21.84.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.