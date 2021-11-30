Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:TEM opened at GBX 175.40 ($2.29) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 182.13. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 172 ($2.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 216 ($2.82). The company has a current ratio of 29.90, a quick ratio of 29.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

