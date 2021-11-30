LXI REIT plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:LXI)

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LXI opened at GBX 147.76 ($1.93) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 144.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 142.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.37, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.59. LXI REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 113 ($1.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 155.60 ($2.03).

LXI REIT Company Profile

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

