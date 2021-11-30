Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Movado Group has decreased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Movado Group has a payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of MOV stock opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average of $32.81. Movado Group has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Movado Group will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MOV. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, CFO Sallie A. Demarsilis sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $830,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Behzad Soltani sold 7,197 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $322,065.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,163 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 65,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

