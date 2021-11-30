Helical plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2.90 (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc (LON:HLCL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of HLCL stock opened at GBX 431 ($5.63) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £527.22 million and a P/E ratio of 10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 452.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 450.41. Helical has a one year low of GBX 332 ($4.34) and a one year high of GBX 513 ($6.70).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on shares of Helical in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

