Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

BBCP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

BBCP stock opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.25 million, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46. Concrete Pumping has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.90 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 1,949,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,646,000 after acquiring an additional 918,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,549,000 after buying an additional 21,089 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,414,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 31.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 930,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 221,297 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth approximately $4,030,000. 31.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

