Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SREI) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 0.73 Per Share

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SREI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.73 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.68. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SREI stock opened at GBX 52.30 ($0.68) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.09, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 35.07 ($0.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 53.37 ($0.70). The company has a market capitalization of £256.83 million and a P/E ratio of 5.57.

About Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the Â’Company' and together with its subsidiaries the Â’Group') is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and whose shares are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI).

