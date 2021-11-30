CML Microsystems plc Declares Dividend of GBX 4 (LON:CML)

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CML opened at GBX 420 ($5.49) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 418.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 411.34. CML Microsystems has a 1-year low of GBX 267.79 ($3.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 476.20 ($6.22). The company has a current ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of £69.71 million and a P/E ratio of 2.97.

Get CML Microsystems alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

CML Microsystems Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications and data storage industries in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Far East, the Americas, and internationally. It primarily offers integrated circuits. The company provides its products for industrial flash memory cards, solid-state drives, and embedded storage products; and professional and industrial voice and/or data communications products.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for CML Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CML Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.