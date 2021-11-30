Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.980-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $345 million-$375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.77 million.Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.520-$4.020 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLB. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $85.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.88. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $85.05 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $2,644,944.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 88,458 shares of company stock worth $8,025,751 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolby Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

