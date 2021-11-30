Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 122 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Generac by 462.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth about $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,923,700 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.60.

Generac stock opened at $424.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.56 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $442.33 and a 200-day moving average of $413.84.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

