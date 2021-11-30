The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $71,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.17.

Shares of HD opened at $406.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $363.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.48. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $416.56. The firm has a market cap of $424.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

