Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $869,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $562,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.52.

NYSE UPS opened at $204.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.23 and its 200-day moving average is $201.44. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The firm has a market cap of $177.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.