FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.2% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $240.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.70. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

