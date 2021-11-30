Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in American International Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,674,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,721,000 after purchasing an additional 117,205 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth $216,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,525,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,799,000 after acquiring an additional 213,927 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter worth $11,298,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,959,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,463,000 after acquiring an additional 276,201 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

NYSE AIG opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The company has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.09%.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.07.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.