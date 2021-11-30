Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth $42,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $416.22 on Tuesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.04 and a 52-week high of $439.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.69. The firm has a market cap of $101.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $464.47.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

